The shooting of Donald Trump last Saturday has created a climate of tension and expectation regarding its impact on the Republican’s chances of becoming president. The image of the former president with his fist raised seconds after being shot in the ear has become a symbol for his followers.

For his part, Joe Biden has condemned the attack, calling for a condemnation of political violence across party lines. Robert Pape, a professor at the University of Chicago and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, conducted a survey in 2017 where he found that “10% – or 26 million American adults – support the use of violence to prevent Trump from becoming president.”