Protesters in the Sudanese capital Khartoum chant slogans against the military coup of October 2021. © Marwan Ali / AP / dpa

Sudan does not come to rest – there are repeated protests against the transitional government made up of the military and civilians. The resignation of the Prime Minister creates another political vacuum.

Khartoum – Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has resigned surprisingly in the crisis state of Sudan. “I have decided to announce my resignation and make room for others,” said Hamdok on state television late on Sunday evening.

He said he could not keep his promise to prevent a political catastrophe in the country in the Horn of Africa. Hamdok was ousted in a military coup at the end of October and was only reinstated after pressure from home and abroad.

Charge of treason

In recent days, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, people were again killed by security forces during demonstrations against the participation of the military in the interim government. In recent months, protesters have repeatedly called for the military to hand over power to a civilian government and accused Hamdok of treason.

On October 25, the military took power in the country of 44 million people. On November 21, Hamdok was reinstated as head of government. According to an agreement between Hamdok and the military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok was allowed to form a cabinet with civilian representatives. However, as the leader of the Sovereign Council, Al-Burhan headed the new interim government together with Hamdok. The Sovereign Council also includes representatives of the military who are accused of serious human rights abuses and corruption.

Uncertain future

Hamdok’s resignation puts Sudan in a political vacuum. It remained unclear on Sunday evening whether a civilian politician or a military representative would take over Hamdok’s post.

Sudan was ruled with a hard hand by Omar al-Bashir for almost 30 years. The long-term ruler was driven from office in April 2019 by months of mass protests and a military coup. The military and civil opposition then agreed on a transitional government that would pave the way for democratic elections in 2022. In addition, extensive economic reforms were planned that would have caused the military to suffer significant economic losses. The military was also against the Hamdok-driven reappraisal of human rights violations. dpa