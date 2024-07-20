Political uncertainty shakes markets. Inflation, there is a risk of a recovery

Political developments have had a major impact on bond markets. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call early elections has shaken European markets. The possibility of a far-right victory sent French government bond yields soaring, raising investor concerns about a possible deterioration in the country’s public finances and pushing the spread with German bunds to the highest level since 2017. Nonetheless, government bonds ended the month slightly higher. Swiss bonds rose more than 2% after the SNB cut interest rates for the second time, signaling further easing.

U.S. Treasuries rose just over 1% as cooling inflation raised expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut in September. Weighed down by a strengthening dollar, emerging market local currency sovereign debt ended the month down more than 1%. Corporate bonds rose moderately on both sides of the Atlantic, with investors favoring the riskier parts of the market, with emerging market corporate debt and U.S. high-yield bonds both up nearly 1% for the month.

Fixed Income and Currencies

In general, Political risk threatens to undermine some of the good news coming on the inflation front. This is primarily the case for the UK and France, where the recent snap elections could have an impact on government spending dynamics. At the same time, the upcoming US elections open up the prospect of a new Donald Trump administration. While valuations remain attractive, we have downgraded UK gilts from overweight to neutral. Positive inflation data is fuelling market expectations for a dovish turn from the Bank of England; however, it is hard to forget the extreme market volatility triggered by Liz Truss’s controversial fiscal programme at the start of her short term as Prime Minister.

We remain neutral on eurozone bonds, although the prospect of a parliamentary stalemate in France could confirm the ECB’s path towards monetary easing. We see value in the US Treasury market, particularly in inflation-linked bonds. The latest US inflation data suggests a decline as expected, while long-term inflation expectations remain entrenched. We are underweight Swiss bonds given their rich valuations. Elsewhere, we remain overweight US investment grade credit: the value offered by this market segment is positive, thanks to strong corporate earnings and the possibility of the Fed starting its easing policy earlier than expected. Like US equities, US investment grade credit is supported by a healthy economy, with the added benefit of unusually high yields.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield vs. Core CPI Momentum

Source: Refinitiv DataStream, Pictet Asset Management. Data for the period from 20/06/2019 to 26/06/2024.

As for currencieswe have lowered the Japanese yen from overweight to neutral. The cost of hedging yen positions is increasingly high, especially given the interest rate differential between Japan and other developed economies. The Bank of Japan is postponing its monetary tightening, wanting to be sure not to trigger a new deflation of the economy. The most likely catalyst for a new yen strength would be a sharp slowdown in US growth or another global financial shock, two circumstances in which capital tends to move to creditor countries such as Switzerland and Japan itself.