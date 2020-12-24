Highlights: Political twist in Janta Dal United’s six out of seven MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Kardo Nigore, MLA from Likabali constituency of Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA), also joined BJP

One day before the announcement of the results of the Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections, this vicissitudes are considered very important.

Itanagar

In Arunachal Pradesh, six out of seven MLAs of Janata Dal United have joined the BJP, a political twist has come in the state. According to a bulletin issued by the state assembly, Kardo Nigure, an MLA from the Likabali constituency of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), has also joined the BJP.

JDU and BJP are allies in Bihar and together with other allies won the assembly elections held there recently. The results of the Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections are also going to come in Arunachal. In such a situation, this vicissitudes are considered very important.

According to the bulletin, Talim Taboh of Ramgong assembly constituency, Heiyang Mangfi of Cheangtajo, Jikke Tako of Tali, Dorji Wangdi Kharma of Kalaktang, Dongru Syngju of Bomdila and Kanggong Taku of Mariang-Geku constituency have joined the BJP.

JDU had issued a show cause notice

The JDU issued a show cause notice to Seongju, Kharma and Taku on 26 November for ‘anti-party’ activities and suspended them. The six JDU MLAs had earlier selected Talim Taboh as the new leader of the legislative party without allegedly informing the party’s senior members.

The PPA MLA was also suspended by the regional party earlier this month. State BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh BR Vaghe said, “We have accepted their letters of joining the party.”

JDU surprised everyone in assembly elections

Nitish Kumar’s JDU contested 15 seats in the 2019 assembly elections and won all 7 seats and surprised all political pundits. JDU became the second largest party in Arunachal after BJP (41).

The BJP has 48 MLAs in Arunachal in the 60-member assembly after the latest political reversal. At the same time, JDU has only one MLA left. The Congress and NCP have 4-4 MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)