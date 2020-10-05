A man threw an ink to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who came to meet the family of the Hathras gang victim. After this, the workers of Aam Aadmi Party beat him up.

The man who threw the ink is said to be the leader of the Rashtriya Swabhiman Dal. He has been identified as Deepak. The man who threw the ink has been taken into custody by the police. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party workers created a ruckus outside the victim’s village. The police also made light lathicharge to chase them.

#WATCH: An unidentified person throws ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/mth5GtkXBN – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020

Injury was thrown at Sanjay Singh when he was talking to the media after meeting the family members of Hathras gang-rape victim. Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the state government. He said that UP has become a graveyard for daughters. He demanded the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to provide Y category security to the victim’s family. He said that justice has not happened to Hathras’s daughter. He alleged that the government from the beginning tried to save the poor and cover the case. After the death of the daughter, the government officials forcibly molested the victim without the consent of the family members. After this, the officers started to deny the gangrape. He said that daughters are not safe in UP.

AAP accuses BJP

AAP has accused the BJP of the incident of throwing ink on AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The party alleged this through a tweet. Meanwhile, the police is questioning the person who threw the ink. Along with Sanjay Singh, AAP MLAs from Punjab and many party leaders reached Hathras.