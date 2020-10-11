The new Prime Minister Sadyr Shaparov calls on the head of state to resign. He imposes a state of emergency and sends the army out on the streets.

BISCHKEK afp | A week after the controversial parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, MPs elected a nationalist politician who had been released from prison as head of government. Sadyr Shaparov was supported by a majority of MPs in an extraordinary session of parliament on Saturday. Who was also released during the anti-fraud protests Ex-President Alsambek Atambayev however, was arrested again.

Atambayev, Shaparov and other politicians were released from prison by supporters on Tuesday amid protests against President Sooronbai Dscheenbekow. Hundreds of supporters celebrated the appointment of Shaparov as head of government on the streets of the capital Bishkek on Saturday.

The former MP has a reputation as an ardent nationalist and is seen as a declared opponent of the head of state Dscheenbekow. He was in jail for being sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison on charges of hostage-taking.

In his first official speech, the new head of government called on President Dscheenbekow to resign “within two or three days”. He has already met with the head of state, said Shaparov. He had promised that he would resign after the establishment of stable government structures.

According to information from parliamentary circles, if Dscheenbekow resigns, Shaparov would automatically become the incumbent president. Normally the President of Parliament would fill in, but the post was currently not filled, it said. That is why Schaparov would then come into play.

Opposition complains of electoral fraud

Since the General election last weekend there is in the Central Asian Republic Riots. At least one person died and more than a thousand other people were injured according to the latest information from the weekend. The opposition accuses President Dscheenbekow of electoral fraud.

The electoral commission has since canceled the official result, but the unrest continued. Dscheenbekow declared a state of emergency on Friday and also ordered soldiers to be sent to Bishkek to enforce it. Troops were seen in the capital on Saturday.

Ex-President Atambayev was arrested again. Special forces stormed his residence and arrested the former head of state, his spokeswoman said on Saturday. Atambayev was arrested in August 2019 on charges of corruption. His supporters consider these allegations politically motivated.

The state security agency said Atambayev had been arrested along with his bodyguard and another accomplice on suspicion of organizing mass riots. Further participants are being sought. In order to free Atambayev and the other politicians, “death threats and threats of physical violence” were issued, the security agency said.

Prosecutors asked the exempted to return to prison and serve their sentences. However, she did not mention the new incumbent head of government, Shaparov.