Pablo Iglesias will be the candidate of United We Can in the regional elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4. The still vice president of the Government will leave his post once the electoral campaign starts and will head the list of the purple formation in the Madrid region. “Madrid needs a left-wing government and I think I can be useful. I have conveyed to Pedro Sánchez my desire to leave the Government when the campaign begins and for Ione Belarra to take over as head of the ministry and for Yolanda Díaz to assume the second vice presidency, ”Iglesias said in a video announcing his decision.

The leader of Unidas Podemos has also sent a message to Iñigo Errejón, his namesake in Más País, asking him to join forces in the elections to defeat Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “The enormous opportunity requires the responsibility and high-mindedness necessary to all go together in a left-wing candidacy that is capable of winning Ayuso. I am going to propose to my colleagues from Más Madrid a unique candidacy to win ”, he pointed out.

Reaction of Isabel Díaz Ayuso

Pablo Iglesias’ announcement represents a real tsunami in Spanish politics. The still vice president of the Government will leave the vice presidency of the central Executive to dispute the Puerta del Sol to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The Madrid president, who aspires to reissue her mandate after the elections on May 4 has not been slow to respond to the candidacy of Iglesias on his Twitter profile: “Communism or freedom”, Ayuso has written, a message that the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has also shared.

Candidates for the presidency of Madrid

With the candidacy of Pablo Iglesias, the candidates for the presidency of Madrid are taking shape. Isabel Díaz Ayuso will head the list of the PP, Rocío Monasterio la de Vox, Ángel Gabilondo will once again be the PSOE’s bet, Ignacio Aguado is profiled as the candidate of Ciudadanos, although he will have to submit to primaries in his party and Mónica García is the candidate of Más Madrid, although we will have to see the response of Errejón’s party to Pablo Iglesias’ offer.