Democratic figures that should be mechanisms to guarantee and promote the responsiveness of the rulers, that is, that their exercise of government responds to citizen interests, are being distorted and put in function of futile interests.

The citizen consultation exercise used to prosecute former presidents, as well as the revocation of mandate, became, in practice, exercises promoted by the Morenoite governments to measure or seek to increase their popularity. They were flawed from start to finish.

The same is happening with the figure of impeachment. In the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacán, a political trial is proceeding against the morenista mayor, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. Even in spite of having a government exercise characterized by arrogance, confrontation and neglect of vulnerable groups, there are no criminal/legal reasons that support the application of a political trial.

Even if we compare his “faults” with the reasons that have led to impeachment of other rulers in our country, Estrada is a minor thing. The antecedents in Mexico are: Obrador in 2006 for disobeying a definitive suspension order in matters of amparo; and César Godoy in 2009 accused of having ties to the Michoacán family cartel.

So what was Estrada’s crime? Contradict the governor.

In this context, talk has begun that the impeachment mechanism could be applied to other municipal presidents of Sinaloa, such as “Chemical Benitez” in Mazatlán and Cosalá. The same ones that have also upset the governor and have been dissidents of the official politics.

Here it happens that what MORENA cannot -and should- solve with politics or through internal control mechanisms of its own party, it wants to solve through democratic figures and institutions that should be at the service of citizens and not at the service of the complaints of the militants/rulers of MORENA.

This is the symptom of a problem of origin that MORENA presents. They have never worked to consolidate themselves as a party: they have not built a structure, much less mechanisms to channel and resolve dissent. And, even less, they have taken care to train their members politically, therefore they do not have the capacity to resolve discrepancies with politics.

This also fits into the logic of leftist governments: to use the institutions and taxes of citizens for their own interests. It is a parasitic logic. Well, while the Sinaloa Congress should be discussing an agenda that responds to the interests of the citizens and of Sinaloa, they are discussing and arguing about the dissidence of the Governor with a mayor.

Dirty rags are washed at home, why do they splash the citizens?

Shouldn’t they deal with more fundamental issues? How can we give ourselves justice for the murder of our colleague Luis Enrique Ramirez?