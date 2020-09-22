Political quake in the Sauerland: an alderman of the city of Lüdenscheid has applied for entry to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin.

Lüdenscheid – The news has hit: Thomas Ruschin, CDU politician and fully qualified lawyer, has been an alderman for the city of Lüdenscheid in Sauerland since 2014. In the meantime he was even traded as a candidate for mayor. After leaving the Value Union in the spring, Ruschin left the CDU Lüdenscheid and hired the Christian Democrats in Berlin.

Now the political quake: Ruschin has announced his exit from the CDU on Facebook – and applied to the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in Berlin. Should the AfD accept the Lüdenscheider department head as expected, Thomas Ruschin would be according to information from come-on.de* the first election officer of the AfD in a town hall in North Rhine-Westphalia. Ruschin spoke towards the editors in the evening of “growing anger”*, which has built up over the past “eventful week”. – *come-on.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.