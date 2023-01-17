Bn the Reichstag elections on November 6, 1932, the last before Hitler was appointed chancellor in January 1933, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party received 33 percent of the votes, and 44 percent in the elections on March 5, 1933, even though they had already passed the “Reichstag Fire Decree” and the onset of terror took place under different circumstances. And whether out of conviction or opportunism – nine million Germans were NSDAP members towards the end of the “Third Reich”.

With such figures in mind, it is not surprising that the early years of the Federal Republic were characterized by a certain pragmatism in terms of personnel policy. “You don’t throw out dirty water if you don’t have clean water,” said Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, the mayor of Cologne who was once ousted from office by the National Socialists, at a journalist interview in 1952.

The fact that in the post-war authorities there were also heavily incriminated men sitting at the desks must always be shocking, the number of influential people in influential positions takes your breath away. At the head of the Federal Intelligence Service, which developed from a forerunner by the name of Organization Gehlen, was Reinhard Gehlen, the former head of the “Department for Foreign Armies East”.

And by no means did he just pragmatically fall back on people who had been burdened. He recruited them purposefully and on a large scale. According to historian Gerhard Sälter, ten to twenty percent of his staff even had “blood on their hands”. While the proportion of former Gestapo or SS members in the Office for the Protection of the Constitution headed by former resistance fighter Otto John was comparatively low, according to a study by Michael Wala and Constantin Goschler.



The first is now running a series that turns the findings of historical research into a thriller. The six-part “Bonn”, written by the director Claudia Garde together with Martin Rehbock and Peter Furrer (idea: Gerrit Hermans), tells of the rivalry between Gehlen and John. Reinhard Gehlen is played by a diabolically smiling Martin Wuttke and Otto John by an engagingly charming Sebastian Blomberg who later looks desperate. The subtitle “Old Friends, New Enemies” isn’t entirely fortunate, because some of the enmities were by no means new. And in the family drama about the fictional Rhenish building materials dealer Gerd Schmidt (Jürgen Maurer) and daughter Toni (Mercedes Müller), which connects the stories of Gehlen and Otto, there are also a few buzzwords too many.

But the story of “Bonn” is gripping because it boils down to one of the great scandals from the early years of the Federal Republic: In the summer of 1954, on the evening of the symbolic July 20, the Federal German President for the Protection of the Constitution, Otto John, went to East Berlin, to the general dismay, where he said critical words about the Federal Republic on television. When he returned from East Germany a year and a half later, he described what had happened as a kidnapping and his reappearance in the West as an escape.