President of the STF states that it is necessary to debate and implement a “model that reduces the cost of elections and improves representation”

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, criticized the Brazilian political system, focusing on representation in the Chamber of Deputies. The statement was made on the night of this Tuesday (October 17, 2023), during the opening of the 26th International Congress of Constitutional Law, held at IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research), in Brasília.

“In my personal assessment, we still have a political system that is too expensive, has low representation and makes governance difficult. Somewhere in the future, hopefully near, we will have to discuss this and who knows, perhaps, we will finally implement a model that makes the cost of elections cheaper and improves representation”said Barroso.

The minister declared that “many” advocate a mixed district electoral system. The system combines proportional voting and majority voting. Voters have 2 votes, one for district candidates and one for party candidates.

Barroso said that the model “It will make a big difference and allow voters to know who represents them. Therefore, avoiding what often occurs, especially in representation in the Chamber of Deputies, a certain detachment between civil society and the political class”.

Watch (2h4min40s):

35 YEARS OF THE CONSTITUTION

35 years of federal Constitution are the key theme of the 26th International Congress of Constitutional Law. The event will be held on the 17th, 18th and 19th of October, in Brasília. The opening will be attended by the president of the STF (Federal Court of Justice), Luís Roberto Barrosoand the minister Gilmar Mendes, Dean of the Court. Watch streaming live from the congress at channel of Power360 on Youtube.

Promulgated on October 5, 1988, the Magna Carta is one of the symbols of Brazil’s redemocratization, after 21 years of military dictatorship. It is the result of 20 months of work and 84.8 thousand suggestions, coming from citizens, constituents and representative entities, as per data of the Chamber of Deputies.

Over the 3 days, the Congress – recognized as one of the most important academic events in the area of ​​law – will have 6 panels, in addition to a round table. Among the participants are other members of the Supreme Court: Carmen Lucia, Cristiano Zanin It is Alexandre de Moraesalso president of the TSE(Superior Electoral Court).

The program will also have the participation of ministers Fernando Haddad (from the farm), Flavio Dino (of Justice and Public Security) and Simone Tebet (from Planning and Budget). In addition to the president of the federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

The event is a realization of IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) and the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), in partnership with the Cedis (Center for Law, Internet and Society), the Cepes (Research Center), the Peter Habërle Research CenterO Lisbon Legal Forum and the fiber (Brazil Europe Integration Forum).

Those interested in attending the 26th International Congress of Constitutional Law in person can register via from this link. It will also be possible to follow the live broadcast on channel of Power360 on Youtube. The videos will be available after the closing.

Read the full schedule.

Tuesday (17.Oct.2023)

6pm – Opening “Contemporary challenges to constitutional democracy”

Wednesday (18.Oct.2023)

9:30 am – Panel “Judge of guarantees: a new chapter in the democratic criminal process”

11am – Panel “Political dynamics and defensive democracy: anomaly or new normal?”

7pm – Panel “Tax reform, fiscal balance and social justice”

9pm – Panel “Judicial independence and democracy from an international perspective”

Thursday (19.Oct.2023)

9am – Panel “Multi-door justice, consensuality and sanctioning administrative process”

11am – Round table “Deconstructing concepts: crisis and constitutional degeneration in Latin America”

7pm – Panel “ESG, climate change and sustainability”

9pm – Closing “Facing the future: safeguarding constitutional democracy”