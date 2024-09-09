Brothers of Italy goes down, the Democratic Party goes up. This is the news from the Swg political survey for Tg La7 that photographs the voting intentions if elections were held right now. Brothers of Italy confirms itself as the leading party with 30.2% and loses 0.1%.

The formation led by Giorgia Meloni sees its advantage over the Democratic Party decrease, gaining 0.2% and reaching 22.5%. M5S steps back, losing 0.1% and now worth 11.5%. Forza Italia goes from 8.4% to 8.5% and overtakes the League, which loses 0.2% and goes to 8.3%. Greens and Left are on the rise, recording +0.3% and now standing at 7.2%.

They are followed by Action (3.2%), Italia Viva (2.6%), +Europe (1.7%), Peace, Earth and Dignity (1.1%).