After the passage of agricultural bills in the Lok Sabha, there is fierce opposition against it in Punjab and Haryana. Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned in protest against the bill. Meanwhile, the Akali Dal was accused of supporting the ordinance in the cabinet and opposing it when it was tabled in Parliament as a bill. However, the party’s national president Sukhbir Singh Badal has dismissed the allegation.

Talking to ‘Indian Express’ on the matter, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that in the cabinet meeting, the Akali Dal had objected to the ordinance from day one. He said that when we wanted to talk to the government on this, he said that it is just an ordinance. When he brings it in the form of a bill, he will take all his apprehensions into consideration. Farmers said that this bill will end the MSP system. We went to the government. He (the Central Government) wrote a letter saying that the MSP Resume will not end.

‘Opinion not taken on bill’

Badal said that we are part of the NDA and we have made it clear to them that if the bill is not changed according to the farmers then they will not support it. Sukhbir has denied that the Akali Dal initially supported the bill. He said that we are NDA founder members but our opinion was not taken on this bill. This is sad. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on opposition to the bill, Badal said that PM’s statement does not give sufficient assurance.

PM’s tweet is not enough: Badal

Badal said, PM tweeted that this bill is not anti-farmer and MSP is not being abolished. If this is the case then why could he not give assurance that the same thing is there in this law. He said that a tweet is not the only assurance. They should put this thing in the bill. The Prime Minister should give this assurance on the floor of the House. What is the problem?

On continuing the alliance with the BJP, he said that it would be decided at the party meeting. He said that we have always fought against the Congress. We are the oldest ally of NDA but we are saddened by our opinion. Badal targeted the Congress to oppose the bill. He said that in the year 2017, Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh included this bill in their manifesto and now how are they opposing this bill?

Protests in Rohtak

Significantly, there is an uproar in Punjab and Haryana regarding the bill. The farmers are strongly opposing the bill. In Rohtak, Haryana on Friday, farmers unitedly protested against the bill. Farmers are also protesting in Punjab. It is being told that the Akali Dal had decided to protest at this stage only after seeing the farmers’ stance on the bill.

What is the opposition in the bill and why?

Agricultural market bill

(Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020)

Provision: Even outside the registered mandis, farmers will be able to sell their produce and traders will be able to buy directly from the farmers. The product can be sold and purchased within and outside the state without interruption. Transport / marketing cost of farmers will be saved. E-business environment will be created.

against: If farmers do not sell produce in the mandi, then the states will not get mandi fees. What will happen to the commission agents if the mandi system changes? This will end the procurement system at the MSP. Mandis are also needed for electronic trading, but how to avoid mandis without trading.

Contract bill

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Provision: Farmers, processors, wholesalers, exporters or big retailers will be able to enter into contracts for future crops at a pre-determined price. Marginal and small farmers who have less than 5 hectares of land will benefit from the contract. Explain that 86% of small farmers in India are there. In such a situation, the risk of market uncertainty will be on the sponsor rather than the farmer. The farmer will get modern technology. Farmers will be able to sell the produce directly without the help of middlemen.

against: Reduced ability to negotiate in the farmer. The sponsor will not like to deal with small and marginal farmers. In case of any dispute, only the big private company, exporter, wholesaler or processor will have the upper hand.

Essential bills

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Provision : Removal of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onions and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. This will eliminate the limit of holding stock of these things except in ‘exceptional circumstances’. This will increase private sector or foreign investment in farming. There will be investment for cold storage, modern supply chain. Both farmers and consumers will be benefited due to price stability. The produce will be saved from waste.

against: In the provision of ‘exceptional conditions’ the price limit has been kept so high that it will never come. Large companies will be allowed to keep stock, so that they will impose their conditions on the farmer and the farmer will get a lower price.