Mumbai

Governor of BJP Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has also written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting the temple to be opened after the demand of BJP workers in Maharashtra to open the temple in the state. To this, CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray replied that as it was not proper to put a lockdown on its own, it is not correct to completely eliminate it. In retaliation for the Governor being secular, Uddhav said, “Yes, I follow Hindutva and my Hindutva does not need your confirmation.” On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also targeted the Governor.

Earlier, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting to open the shrines closed due to Corona in the state. The Governor has tauntingly asked if Uddhav has received any warning from God to keep the shrines from being reopened or whether he has become secular.

‘Governor not ready to follow constitution’

On the question of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government is serious keeping in mind the real meaning of the word secularism as stated in the Constitution. The government is taking the decision keeping in mind the status of Covid-19. In such a case, the Governor’s letter proves that he is not ready to follow the Constitution of India.

BJP demonstrated to open temple

On Tuesday, hundreds of BJP workers rushed outside the Siddhivinayak temple and protested against the government for opening the temple. Activists said that the Maharashtra government is not opening the temple for the devotees, while all services and other establishments have been opened.

BJP front to open the doors of Shirdi Sai Baba temple

‘Bar, restaurant open, why temple closed’

Governor Koshyarir has further written in the letter that unfortunately even after four months of that famous announcement, you have once again increased the ban on places of worship. It is ironic that on one side the government has opened bars, restaurants and sea beach while on the other hand the deities are cursed to be in lockdown.