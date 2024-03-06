Political strikes | Orpo: Things can't be solved with strikes – basic Finns harshly criticize the “ay-principles”

The chairman of the opposition party Sdp, Antti Lindtman, blamed the government for the situation and pushed the prime minister to the negotiating table.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) like extensive new strike notices bored and states that things cannot be solved by strikes.

Orpo wrote in a message sent to STT through his assistant on Wednesday that long and massive political strikes against the government cause great damage to the Finnish economy and will be expensive for taxpayers.

According to him, the unions show with their own strikes the need to limit political strikes.

Orpo pointed out that the government just won the parliament's trust in the vote after the interim question on labor market measures, so the reforms thus have the support of the majority of the parliament.

Several unions announced a two-week strike on Wednesday of strikeswhich, among other things, extensively disrupt freight traffic and fuel distribution.

The Treasury minister and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra accused the unions of deliberately deepening the recession with the strikes announced on Wednesday.

“Strikes will have a significant impact on companies and society and also on the national economy – the recession will be deliberately deepened and worsened,” Purra wrote in the message service X.

According to him, the strikes will probably reduce the amount of investments.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok), on the other hand, said that the new strikes have strengthened the perception that rules of the game are needed for political strikes.

He told reporters on Wednesday that the strikes are very unfortunate and will have a big impact on companies other than the ones on strike and their employees.

According to Satonen, controversial reforms regarding labor peace and local agreements are still being pushed forward.

The labor peace legislation is currently being considered by the parliament and the local agreement is in the opinion round.

Satonen said that the labor market partners can give their own views on the reform regarding local agreements in the statement round.

Also Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) said that the strikes are an indication of the necessity of limiting political strikes.

“The ay princes of Hakaniemi are ready to stop Finnish exports and shoot our economy in the foot in their ruthless fight for their own dominance,” Rydman wrote on the X messaging service.

Other Basic Finns also harshly criticized the unions that announced the strikes. Chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns Jani Mäkelä called the strikers in X “hooligans” and demanded even stricter blackmail in the right to strike.

The biggest the chairman of the opposition party Sdp Antti Lindtman in turn blamed the government for the situation.

According to Lindtman, Orpo should leave prestige factors behind and go to the negotiation table. According to Lindtman, the labor market chaos caused by the right-wing government is breaking free from the grip of the prime minister and the government. The government has refused negotiations for half a year and eased the cycle of confrontation, Lindtman condemned.

“It's finally time to wake up. The Prime Minister must quickly convene genuine negotiations and resolve the situation,” Lindtman said in the press release.

In Lindtman's opinion, the government no longer has any reason to refuse genuine negotiations. The wage earner side has presented compromises and was ready to negotiate, he stated.

“I myself suggested using an external mediator four weeks ago. I don't think there is enough time for that anymore, but now we need direct negotiations. The government has run out of options to refuse, now is the time to negotiate,” advised Lindtman.

According to Lindtman, the widespread dissatisfaction of wage earners with the government's reductions is completely understandable. According to him, the historical weakening of working life driven by the right-wing government and the refusal of all proposed solutions has led to a point where wage earners have to resort to demonstrations and industrial action to get the Orpo government to listen.

