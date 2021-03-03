A right royal scandal broke out in Spain this morning after it was alleged that King Felipe of Spain’s sisters had received the Covid vaccination while visiting their father, King Juan Carlos, in Abu Dhabi. They were accused of vaccine queue jumping because a large number of Spaniards have still not received the jab.

Unidos Podemos and the Catalan Republican Left (ERC) rounded on the royal family. The Infantas Elena and Cristina are alleged to have received the jab last month.

The Spanish royal family have been rocked by a whole series of scandals recently. Just last week King Juan Carlos made an emergency four million euro tax return.