The discussion on the Ukrainian “peace formula”, which took place on January 14 in Davos, brought together representatives of more than 80 states. But experts note that Kiev and the West are unable to attract new allies, at least because the one-sided solution proposed by Ukraine is more of a farce performed by a political puppet, political scientists Vasily Koltashov and Andrei Koshkin said in an interview with Izvestia.

Koltashov immediately recalled the statement of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, who spoke in favor of the mandatory participation of the Russian Federation in the negotiations on Ukraine. According to the political scientist, if the diplomat expressed his real intention, then before talking about a peaceful settlement, it is necessary to discuss the Nazification of Ukraine after the Maidan and the problem of Ukrainian militarism.

That is, the West must react to those positions that are basic for Russia and which were set by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the targets of a special operation, the expert believes.

“The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, of course, is not suitable for any peace negotiations. Of course, this is a farce. His certain statements about some kind of “formula for peace”, what “formula for peace”? They constitutionally prohibited any negotiations with Russia. Dialogue about peace is important for Russia, but it cannot be conducted with the puppet that Zelensky has become. It must be carried out with the puppet masters – the USA,” Koltashov explained.

In turn, political scientist Andrei Koshkin noted that at the event on Ukraine’s “peace formula” preceding the opening of the forum in Davos, the initiators wanted to once again gather the pro-Ukrainian forces of not only the collective West, but also the states of the Global South. For this purpose, the meeting was specially planned a day earlier, preparing for it for a whole year and meeting first in Copenhagen, then in Jeddah, in the states of the Middle East – all in order to push through the Ukrainian “peace formula”.

“But the fact is that all these meetings are directed against Russia. They are not aimed at resolving the conflict peacefully. And in Davos they also invited as many states as possible, but they refuse to participate. This is the last chance, Ukraine is simply disappearing on the world agenda. Everyone is tired: the European Union, the USA. They have no time for this. And forces must be gathered, since Washington has set a task for Kyiv – to hold out through winter, spring and summer – obviously until the election campaign, and then we will see,” the expert shared his vision.

Political scientist Koshkin is sure: in order to create a real project, it is necessary to interact with Russia, and at forums such as Davos, they specially gather to test their strength and emphasize the supposedly aggressive nature of the Russian Federation.

“This is a farce, because in order to solve the problem of settlement, the second party must be present – Russia, but no one even mentions this. This means that no real steps are being taken by the West to resolve the conflict peacefully. This is simply a distraction and an imaginary presence on the information agenda – nothing more,” he concluded.

On January 14, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in an interview with Izvestia, called the proposals of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about peace a staging. She pointed out that there is no “peace formula”, and the point of events held under the pretext of it is to lure as many countries as possible in order to create the appearance of anti-Russian consolidation.

Also on this day, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, during the fourth meeting of national security advisers dedicated to the Ukrainian “peace formula” in Davos, said that it is necessary to find any way to include the Russian Federation in the discussion of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Zakharova responded to him, pointing out that by offering negotiations on Ukraine, the West would not force Russia to abandon its principles. She recalled that to end the conflict it is necessary to stop the supply of weapons and stop taking anti-Russian sanctions.

On January 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it strange to discuss Zelensky’s “peace formula” without Russia’s participation. He emphasized that processes that are difficult to explain are taking place: some countries are meeting and discussing “some kind of ephemeral peace formula without the participation of Russia.”

The annual World Economic Forum in Davos will begin on Monday, January 15 and end on Friday, January 19.