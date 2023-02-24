The United States and NATO countries are manipulating Germany as a puppet, forcing Berlin to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The success of Western countries in this matter makes one doubt the existence of any independence of the position of the FRG, as stated by political scientist Richard Werner in an interview with Izvestia on Friday, February 24.

He stressed that Germany’s assistance to the Kyiv regime and the ever-increasing transfers of weapons are leading to a confrontation between Russia and the United States.

“It looks like Germany is being manipulated quite effectively by the US, as well as the rest of NATO. Everyone seemed to be pushing Germany: “Yes, yes, you supply Leopard 2 tanks, we will also supply all the tanks that we have. Yes Yes Yes”. But then it turned out that only Germany supplies its heavy tanks. But this only shows the weak, if not non-existent, position of Germany,” Werner stressed.

According to him, Germany is still not sovereign, the country’s government is under US occupation, if you look at the details from the legal side.

“The German government is just an occupation administration that could have been changed in 1990. And I think that the intention was clearly on the Soviet side as well. The intention was to make Germany a sovereign state, and the Soviet Union, Russia withdrew their troops, but the United States and Great Britain did not, ”the political scientist said.

On the eve of the German city of Dresden, more than a thousand people took part in a demonstration against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The demonstration was organized by the right-wing Pegida movement and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

On February 17, Bundestag member Gregor Gysi said that Germany should stop supplying arms to Ukraine and start peace talks. Gizi is convinced that an immediate ceasefire is necessary. According to him, this requires pressure and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, on February 8, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would transfer military aid to Kiev as much as necessary. In response, Zelensky called on the heads of European countries to transfer tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin called it unbelievable that Russia would again be threatened by German tanks. The head of state drew a parallel with the times of the Great Patriotic War. According to him, the enemies are again going to fight with Russia on the soil of Ukraine “by the hands of the last of Hitler, the hands of Bandera.”

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Putin against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

