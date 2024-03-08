Political scientist Mikheev: Zelensky’s team will soon become illegitimate

Political scientist Sergei Mikheev said that the team of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, given the cancellation of elections in the country, will soon become illegitimate. This is what he's talking about spoke out on the air of Radio Sputnik in Crimea.

Mikheev warned Zelensky about the risk of losing legitimacy and stressed that the “draining” of his team by Western curators is inevitable. In his opinion, in Ukraine they understand that the country’s president is a “lame duck” who is “already unsteady.”

“It’s one thing for a person to come who has a mandate of trust in the elections, and another thing for a person to be in power in a state of emergency,” the expert noted.