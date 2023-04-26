Military political scientist Ivannikov: Armed Forces of Ukraine may try to invade Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are preparing for a counterattack from Kharkiv in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions. About it warned in a conversation with Ura.ru, military political scientist, director of the charitable institution “Law and Order”, reserve lieutenant colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleg Ivannikov.

The interlocutor of the publication noted that a large group of French journalists had come to Kharkiv. He admitted that Ukrainian troops could attempt a direct invasion of Russian territory.

“Even the target may be several regional centers that will be occupied by the Armed Forces,” he added. According to Ivannikov, a counteroffensive into the regional centers of Russia is necessary for Kyiv to blackmail Moscow.

Earlier, military political scientist Ivannikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to create a hotbed of tension near the Russian borders. He expressed confidence that in this way Kyiv would try to distract people from the defeat in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).