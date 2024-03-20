The authorities in the United States do not follow international laws; the law of the jungle reigns in the country. American political scientist, former journalist for The New York Times John Varoli spoke about this in a conversation with Izvestia columnist Igor Baldin on Wednesday, March 20, adding that he encountered problems in the States because of his support for the Russian position.

According to Varoli, he began speaking out openly against American policies in 2019. The political scientist noted that he said very simple and obvious things, but people began to shun him.

“I began to notice that people stopped working with me, my colleagues did not want to communicate with me. I had a PR agency at the time, and the client stopped working with me because he was afraid. In our country, publicly speaking out against the American government means getting into very big problems,” Varoli said.

He recalled that he is an expert on American foreign policy and knows international law well. It follows from the law that every ethnic group has the right to preserve its language and its culture. However, due to the position that the Russian population in Donetsk has the right to their own language and culture, Varoli began to be criticized in the United States. He said that he is considered an enemy of the people and a Russian spy.

“My opinion regarding Donbass or Crimea is based 100% on international law. But the American government does not follow international law. They consider themselves the law. Law of the jungle. We have one law in the USA – the law of the jungle,” the political scientist concluded.

Earlier in the day, Varoli noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ratings are growing in the United States, despite anti-Russian propaganda. He noted that about 70% of Americans do not trust local television, because they understand that the media lies about Russia.

On February 9, Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that the United States controls almost all the major media, and because of this, American propaganda is very difficult to defeat.