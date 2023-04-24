The US decision to deny visas to Russian journalists and deprive them of the opportunity to observe meetings of the UN Security Council has no significance, but is incredibly symbolic. In these actions of Washington, there is more than the behavior of an arrogant child who throws a tantrum, political scientist John Varoli said on April 24 in an interview with Izvestia.

“The goal is to try to tell Russia, ‘We don’t like you, we don’t want your diplomats here, we don’t want your journalists here.’ This is the level of behavior of a 12-year-old teenager – an arrogant child who just throws a tantrum. This is not the behavior of a rational and intelligent adult. This is the level of American foreign policy now – throwing such tantrums, ”the expert admitted.

Varoli explained that the reason for this behavior is helplessness and inability to influence the rapidly changing world.

“Russia, China, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia no longer play by American rules. And the elites in Washington are furious. So they do little mean things like this to create some trouble. Just to show how a 12-year-old child: “I’m angry! I’m angry! I will try to make your life unbearable! I won’t let your journalists come!” – the political scientist noted with regret the level of American interaction in the international arena.

According to Varoli, the United States is angry with Russia’s strong position in the Security Council, as well as its existence in general. The main task of Washington, if not to destroy, then to weaken the Russian Federation as much as possible.

“So that the US can dominate the world. I will say this over and over because it is true. We must be very clear about the ultimate goal of the West – to create a global Reich, a fourth Reich. We need to understand this very clearly, and everything must be considered in this context, ”he warned.

In the early morning of April 24, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had arrived in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on April 25 at the ministerial level on the Middle East settlement.

The day before, April 23, the American side denied visas to Russian journalistswho were supposed to fly with Lavrov. Maria Zakharova called this manipulation of the topic of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists. The Foreign Minister went to New York without a delegation.

On April 1, the post of chairmanship in the UN Security Council passed to Russia. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will exercise all its rights, remaining a responsible member of this body.

Provocations against diplomats and journalists from Russia, including those related to the refusal to issue them visas, have become more frequent in a number of Western countries in response to the special operation carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022 to protect Donbass, against which Kiev has been conducting military operations since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the special operation.