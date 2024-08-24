Rasmussen: Many NATO countries doubt alliance’s policy towards Russia and China

More and more NATO member states are questioning the bloc’s policy aimed at confrontation with Russia and China, said RIA Novosti Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and political consultant Earl Rasmussen.

According to him, the members of the North Atlantic Alliance are facing a growing rift within the organization. “Hatred of Russia, a desire to separate from China, constant expansion and a clear shift from a defensive to an offensive position, as well as fanatical support for Ukraine with its bottomless money pit and ultra-corruption, make many members ask themselves: ‘What are we talking about? ’,” the political scientist said.

In particular, Rasmussen noted, Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey are very actively opposing the demands of NATO and the European Union in favor of the needs of their own people. He expressed the opinion that these countries are striving for greater genuine security for their people.

Earlier, the former representative of the North Atlantic Alliance in Moscow, John Lowe, said that NATO is more concerned about the risk of escalation in relations with Russia than about the issue of Ukraine’s military defeat.