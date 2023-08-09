The US and Germany are seeking to change the government of Poland. About it on the portal TVP said the Polish political scientist, professor at the University of Lodz Przemysław Zhuravsky.

According to him, Germany sees the ruling Law and Justice party as an obstacle to building relations with Russia in the future. For the United States, the current authorities in Poland are an obstacle to harmonious cooperation between all three countries.

“Thus, they, like Germany, are betting on the overthrow of the current government of Poland in the next elections,” Zhuravsky said on August 6.

At the same time, Ukraine supports the intentions of the Federal Republic of Germany and the United States, as it expects their support in joining the European Union and NATO. In favor of the fact that Kyiv is ready to go to a confrontation with Warsaw, and says the recent diplomatic row between the two countries that were close allies before.

“There is a serious threat that Washington and Kyiv will voluntarily lose a Polish ally, and Germany and Russia will benefit from this,” the political scientist summed up.

On August 8, Polish President Andrzej Duda scheduled the next parliamentary elections for October 15. From this day begins the election campaign for elections to the Sejm and Senate of Poland (upper and lower chambers).

Earlier, on August 2, political scientist Kirill Averyanov, in an interview with Izvestia, pointed out that before the elections to the Polish parliament, there would be more and more anti-Ukrainian statements in Poland. According to him, anti-Ukrainian sentiments are growing among the Poles due to the fact that the Polish government extended the social guarantees that local residents use to Ukrainian refugees.

He noted that now the largest increase in the rating is recorded for the Confederation party, which uses anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. According to him, the ruling Law and Justice party is in dire need of additional votes, and on the example of the Confederation, it sees that the easiest way to increase its support is to resort to anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, Averyanov said.

In mid-July, Vladimir Olenchenko, a senior researcher at the Center for European Studies at IMEMO RAS, expressed a similar opinion. He also noted that part of the Polish electorate is leaning towards the Civic Platform, since this party adheres to a more moderate political program than Law and Justice, which officially aligns itself with the American strategy to support Ukraine.

Earlier, on July 12, Averyanov told Izvestia that historical conflicts between Ukraine and Poland were inevitable. The topic of the Volyn massacre will not allow the two countries to create a union.