Political scientist Vadim Gigin said that the conversation between Lukashenka and Prigozhin was difficult

Political scientist Vadim Gigin said that the conversation between the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin was difficult. His words on the air of Soloviev Live are reported by the agency BelTA.

As Gigin noted, Prigozhin “immediately picked up the phone.” “They immediately blurted out something like that, mother don’t cry,” he said, calling the conversation between the Belarusian president and the head of the PMC difficult and difficult. “There was such a conversation, as I was told, a male one,” the political scientist added.

According to Gigin, during the conversation, the President of Belarus outlined a “certain plan”, agreed with Russian head Vladimir Putin. He added that only the first persons and Prigogine himself know the details of the conversation.

On the evening of June 24, the press service of Alexander Lukashenko reported that the head of state had been negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin all day to stop the attempted rebellion. The head of the PMC agreed to stop the advance of military convoys across Russia and announced that his military was turning around and heading to field camps.