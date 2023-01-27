The head of the representative center of the DPR in Belgium, Chris Roman, said that by supplying tanks to Ukraine, Germany would further worsen its economic situation and lose Russia as a business partner. This opinion was expressed by the political scientist in an interview Ura.ru 28 January.
“Germany is in a crisis situation. Energy is very expensive. The number of poor people is growing in the country. Ukrainian refugees, like in Belgium, are paid big benefits, they get a lot of money,” Roman told reporters.
According to him, all this leads to the fact that the Germans are less and less willing to support Ukraine. With German tanks sent to Kyiv, Russia will no longer trust Germany. That is, the consequences will be worse for Germany, because it has always been interested in economic partnership with Russia.
On January 25, it was reported that the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The FRG is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. The first combat vehicles, according to Pistorius, can be delivered to Ukraine in about three months.
The decision of the German authorities caused a mixed reaction within the country. For example, Bundestag deputy Petr Bystron accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of trampling on the post-war principles of the world. He recalled that the slogan “Never again” meant refusing to supply weapons to the territory of conflicts.
