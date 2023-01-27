The head of the representative center of the DPR in Belgium, Chris Roman, said that by supplying tanks to Ukraine, Germany would further worsen its economic situation and lose Russia as a business partner. This opinion was expressed by the political scientist in an interview Ura.ru 28 January.

“Germany is in a crisis situation. Energy is very expensive. The number of poor people is growing in the country. Ukrainian refugees, like in Belgium, are paid big benefits, they get a lot of money,” Roman told reporters.