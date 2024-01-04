Ukraine needs to begin peace negotiations with Russia soon to prevent further damage to the country's infrastructure and economy. Former adviser to the President of Ukraine, political scientist Oleg Soskin, announced this on January 4 on his YouTube channel.

He pointed out that massive missile strikes have already demonstrated the vulnerability of the air defense system in Ukraine, but they will not stop any time soon. In this regard, Kyiv needs to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly said that there will be [ракетные удары по территории Украины]. How long? Let Ukraine start negotiations,” the political scientist noted.

The day before, Soskin called on Ukrainians to get rid of the country's President Vladimir Zelensky in order to ask for peace with Russia. In his opinion, the team of the current Ukrainian leader is incapable of managing the people and the army.

Earlier, on January 2, columnist for the British portal UnHerd Aris Roussinos wrote that the growth of Russia’s offensive capabilities will make 2024 extremely difficult for Kyiv. He noted that Western countries deceived the Kiev regime by failing to quickly increase the production of ammunition, contrary to promises. Generous arms supplies to the Ukrainian army will not be repeated, he warned.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.