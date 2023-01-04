The activities of the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR Ruslan Khasbulatov left a big mark on the history of Russia. On January 3, political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov told Izvestia about this.

“His activity left a big mark in the history of Russia. He is one of Yeltsin’s associates. At first he took part in the formation of a new Russia. Then in 1993 he was one of the participants in the confrontation with Yeltsin. This is probably the most dramatic moment in the recent history of Russia – the shooting of the White House, ”said Solonnikov.

As the political scientist emphasized, then Khasbulatov opposed the policy pursued by the Gaidar government and Yeltsin. After that, he remained in political activity, but already retired, Solonnikov added.

Earlier that day, it became known that Khasbulatov died in the suburbs at his dacha at the age of 80. The cause of death of the former politician is still unknown. Khasbulatov will be buried on January 5 in his native village of Tolstoy-Yurt.

On January 3, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called Khasbulatov’s death an irreparable loss for the Chechen people.

Also, former State Duma deputy Vladimir Isakov, in an interview with Izvestia, called Khasbulatov “a man of a sharp evil mind.”

In turn, the historian Yevgeny Spitsyn said that Khasbulatov was one of those who contributed to the collapse of the USSR.

The former head of the Security Service of Russian President Boris Yeltsin, Alexander Korzhakov, on January 3, in an interview with Izvestia, commented on Khasbulatov’s death with the words: “it’s either good or nothing about the dead.”

Former Vice-President of the Russian Federation Alexander Rutskoi, in a conversation with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that Khasbulatov’s actions led to the fact that the confrontation with the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, was unsuccessful.

Khasbulatov became Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation on October 19, 1991.

He was one of the key figures in the confrontation between the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin and the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR in 1993. The defeat of the supporters of the Supreme Council actually marked the end of Khasbulatov’s active political career.