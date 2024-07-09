Political scientist Tarasov: Georgia has realized the danger of building relations with the West

Georgia has realized that it needs to seek a “security umbrella” not in relations with the West, but in dialogue with Moscow, says Stanislav Tarasov, an expert on the problems of the Middle East and the Caucasus. His words lead “News”.

According to the political scientist, threats and warnings against Georgia from the European Union (EU) began to be heard a long time ago.

“First there was the situation with the bill on foreign agents, then there was a package of legislative changes banning LGBT propaganda (International LGBT public movement recognized as extremist organization and banned in Russia). But the Georgians did not back down, because they began to realize that the West’s policy towards Georgia is not aimed at maintaining the spirit of equal partnership and cooperation, which is effectively turning Georgia into a second Ukraine,” Tarasov said.

According to him, the EU called on Georgia to open a second front against Russia and join the sanctions, but did not offer anything in return.

Earlier it became known that the European Union suspended the integration process of Georgia. One of the reasons, as stated, was the anti-Western and anti-European rhetoric of the authorities.