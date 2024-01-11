The possible re-election of former US President Donald Trump in the elections is very frightening for European politicians. As political scientist Fyodor Lukyanov noted in a conversation with Izvestia on January 11, in this case, Europe will have to completely revise its political architecture.

The day before, The European Conservative newspaper, citing a message from EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, reported that the EU wants to create a common defense fund of €100 billion, as there is a possibility of being left without US support if Trump returns to power.

“Trump’s coming to power for European politicians is simply an ongoing nightmare, since Trump, in his first term as president, clearly declared that Europe would take on much greater financial, technical, and strategic responsibility, and, accordingly, relieved some of this responsibility from the United States.” , – said Lukyanov.

According to him, the return of Trump will be a disaster for European architecture, since over the past time its movement has been directed not towards greater independence and military-strategic issues, but towards complete merging with the interests and ideas of the United States.

“And this did not happen because [действующий президент США Джо] Biden twisted the Europeans' arms, forced them to follow his lead, and at Europe's own request. If the approach in Washington changes completely, it will turn out that this entire European movement was in the wrong direction. Then it will be completely unclear how to build a European security system, since it is now inseparable from the American one,” the political scientist explained.

Earlier, on January 10, the Politico newspaper wrote that Donald Trump, in a conversation with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in 2020, said that the United States would not come to the aid of the EU if it was subject to an armed attack.

Prior to this, on January 5, Politico also reported that if Republican Vivek Ramaswamy or another politician close to his position, such as Trump, wins, “NATO’s days may be numbered.”

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August–September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.