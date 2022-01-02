If Finland joins NATO, Russia should respond by strengthening the Baltic Fleet. This was stated by the President of the Russian Association for Baltic Studies, political scientist Nikolai Mezhevich, his words leads “Sight”.

He believes that the announcement of Finland’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance may be an attempt to stretch Russia’s military and political forces from south to north. “This could mean a threat to St. Petersburg. Such rhetoric brings Moscow back to the extremely difficult situation of 1939, but in a new geopolitical performance, ”Mezhevich said.

The analyst also noted that the Finnish authorities are on the verge of sliding into anti-Russian rhetoric, which is typical for Sweden. At the same time, he believes, regardless of the threats to Finland, Russia needs to strengthen the Baltic Fleet.

“We have a far from ideal situation with the Baltic Fleet, which is“ torn apart ”between Kronstadt and Kaliningrad, and in the middle there is a fairway that closes in no time,” the political scientist added.

Earlier, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that the country has the opportunity to apply for NATO membership. In turn, during the New Year’s address, President Sauli Niiniste recalled that Finland has the right to apply for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Ivan Timofeev, Program Director of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), noted that the Finnish authorities’ statement on potential NATO membership should not be taken seriously, as it is traditional rhetoric.