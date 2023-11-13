Political scientist Zhuravlev allowed the overthrow of Zelensky or the resignation of Zaluzhny

The conflict between the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the main Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny could lead to either the overthrow of the head of state or the resignation of Zaluzhny. Political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev expressed this opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I think that the overthrow of Zelensky is still more likely, because Zaluzhny’s resignation will not lead the situation out of the deadlock. The head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any political statements or refuse to negotiate, therefore, oddly enough, he has more opportunities to resolve the conflict through non-military methods. Zelensky is not ready to change his position, and this is understandable: he has gone too far. Here, strangers will not be accepted, and our own will not understand,” Zhuravlev noted.

He also admitted that with Zaluzhny, Ukraine has more chances in military terms, since the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has extensive experience and knowledge in this regard, which can save him from a number of mistakes.

“It’s difficult to say when the turning point in this internal political conflict will come, because it will not be decided in Kyiv. And in the West, different parties have too many different goals and interests: some have elections, others have Israel, others have Taiwan,” the political scientist added.

Previously, former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich (included in the Russian Federation in the list of terrorists and extremists) announced the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny. According to him, the military is not satisfied with the failed counter-offensive, the misuse of Western assistance and the low level of competence in Kyiv.