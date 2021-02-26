Director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Politics Anton Orlov believes that foreign NGOs should be deprived of their registration for organizing unauthorized actions. A letter with a corresponding proposal was sent to the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, reports on Friday, February 25, RT…

The political scientist pointed out in his address that some time ago unauthorized street actions took place in Russia, the organizers of which were representatives of one of the NGOs acting as a foreign agent.

Orlov stressed that the representatives of this organization have demonstrated that they are ready to deliberately violate the law in order to encroach on the legitimate political system of the Russian Federation.

“In this regard, I ask you to consider the issue of introducing into the legislation a new norm providing for the right of the prosecutor’s office to initiate court proceedings on the liquidation of an NCO-foreign agent if the head or members of the governing body of this legal entity have been brought to justice twice during the year. for an offense under Art. 20.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, ”the text of the appeal says.

Article 20.2 of the Administrative Code provides for punishment for organizing an unauthorized mass event, for participating in an unauthorized action that caused interference with the functioning of transport or social infrastructure, and the movement of pedestrians.

In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law recognizing individuals as foreign agents for political activities. According to the law, individuals who receive foreign funding for political activities are recognized as foreign agents. In addition, the head of state approved a law banning financing of rallies and demonstrations from abroad, by foreign agents or anonymously. The document prohibits holding public events at the expense of foreign states, organizations, citizens and stateless persons, as well as NGOs-foreign agents.