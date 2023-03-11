Political scientist Bruter allowed the opening of a second front in Georgia to seize Abkhazia

Volodymyr Bruter, a political scientist at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies, said that Georgia can follow the path of modern Ukraine and survive the second Maidan – protests of many thousands that led to a change of power in Kiev in 2013-2014. His words leads Ura.ru.

Bruter predicted a second Maidan for Georgia and allowed the opening of an additional front in Georgia to seize Abkhazia. In his opinion, if Tbilisi continues to demonstrate weakness, it will be “demolished”.

“Return Abkhazia]is also in the plans. There should be no doubt about this. If it is possible to remove the current Georgian government, a second or third front will be opened,” the expert noted.

The political scientist called the opening of the second front in Georgia a task of the West, which is not so easy to solve. He added that the Georgian authorities have not yet lost the ability to resist.

The day before, the State Duma spoke about Washington’s preparations for a civil war in Georgia. This statement was made by the deputy Adalbi Shkhagoshev.

Earlier, mass protests broke out in Georgia. Protesters near the parliament building in Tbilisi demanded that the law on foreign agents be revoked. According to various sources, between 30,000 and 50,000 people took part in the demonstrations.