Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

Difficult relationship: Markus Söder (left) and Hubert Aiwanger. © Peter Kneffel

The political scientist Heinrich Oberreuter has been observing Bavarian state politics for decades. A conversation about the truly unusual leaflet affair surrounding Hubert Aiwanger.

Munich – The singing of Nazi party anthems and daubing with swastikas: in the leaflet affair surrounding Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), new allegations from former classmates keep appearing. Although Bavaria’s deputy head of government has apologized to victims of National Socialism, he rejects most of the allegations made – as does his partner. He senses a political campaign against himself. Apparently he should be finished, he complained in a short statement on Thursday. But Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) calls for clarification. But what is correct now – and what is not? A conversation with political scientist Heinrich Oberreuter about the scandal:

Aiwanger affair: leaflet is “moral lapse” – but is that enough as a conviction?

Professor Oberreuter, some speak of youthful sin, others of the anti-Semitism scandal. How do you see it?

First, we don’t know if Hubert Aiwanger was the author of the leaflet. This sheet was a moral lapse of the greatest dimensions, which I wouldn’t let go of even if it were 430 years ago. As young people we dealt with National Socialism on a completely different level. But what upsets me is how it’s handled.

What do you mean?

I wonder if it’s serious, from a daily newspaper like that southern Germans to release a responsible politician for shooting on such an unsecured basis of information. Apparently the source is teachers from back then who have been trying to shoot down Aiwanger for a long time. The fact base is wrong! And it’s not just the Greens, SPD and FDP who are now using this moral filth to make day-to-day politics and offer themselves as partners to the CSU. It’s also anything but kosher.

The Passau political scientist Heinrich Oberreuter © Photo: private

Now the allegations are on the table.

If it was Hubert Aiwanger, then he must resign. But so far nobody knows what really happened.

25 questions from Söder to Aiwanger: Expert Oberreuter on CSU crisis management

Markus Söder asked 25 questions.

Yes, that sounds incredibly complicated. But it could have been three or seven.

How do you rate Söder’s crisis management?

He can’t say: That’s none of my business. He has to take it seriously. But even he doesn’t know what happened 37 years ago. Aiwanger’s line of defense: It was the brother he didn’t want to hang. I could understand that. If Markus Söder doesn’t believe that, then he could fire Hubert Aiwanger – and the free voters would then have to decide whether to continue without Aiwanger. If not, then there would be a minority government for the mere three weeks (laughs).

The exciting thing is what happens after the election.

After that there would be a coalition building phase with the question: Is Aiwanger part of the government or not. And the same applies here: If Aiwanger was responsible, Söder will say no. Then the Free Voters will enter into a coalition without Aiwanger.

Do you mean?

Yes, that’s what I mean. Because without government office, they are powerless and without structure.

Free voters conceivable without Aiwanger? What lessons can be drawn from the leaflet affair

But Aiwanger embodies the free voters!

When I was still in office at the Political Academy in Tutzing, I had a conversation with the parliamentary group. At that time I advised them to build a larger inner-group democracy. The Aiwanger Charter is not a solution in parliamentarism. But powerlessness is not a solution either. What other design options do you have? Even as an appendage of the CSU, you have relatively few. If Aiwanger is the culprit for this leaflet, then he would be wise to say: The welfare of the Free Voters should not fail because of me.

But he also has an insane approval.

At the moment, the AfD and the Free Voters are benefiting. Someone is being attacked on the basis of unsecured information. Someone who talks like the people. Someone who demands answers to problems people experience every day. Other politicians can’t do that.

Do you see an urban-rural divide?

The urban environment is greener and more progressive. But this is by no means new. But there is a great deal of dissatisfaction with the living conditions and the social situation. Many distance themselves from established institutions and parties.