Political scientist Mikheev: Kyiv announces negotiations due to fear of the unknown

Statements by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about readiness for negotiations with Russia are connected with the fear of Volodymyr Zelensky and his team of the unknown. This is the reason given by political scientist Sergei Mikheyev, reports RIA News.

“They have serious concerns that they will be forced into negotiations, so they are trying to get ahead of events,” the political scientist said.

According to the analyst, Kuleba’s visit to China is evidence of Kyiv’s fear. He added that Zelensky and his entourage, given the upcoming presidential elections in the United States, are clearly afraid that they will no longer be able to receive support.

On July 24, Kuleba, in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia. The dialogue, according to him, should be rational and have practical significance, and also be aimed at achieving a fair and lasting peace.

However, later the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained that Kuleba spoke about his readiness to conduct negotiations with the Russian side “at a certain stage,” and not at the present time.