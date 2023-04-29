The Polish authorities could seize the school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw in order to attract the attention of the United States. This assumption was made on Saturday, April 29, in an interview with Izvestia by political scientist Andrei Koshkin.

He believes that the Polish side is striving to become the center of the military-political administration of Europe.

“To do this, you need to get favorable permission from Washington. And this can be obtained only by showing an aggressive nature against the Russian Federation. <...> It is probably such grandiose plans of Poland that make Washington attract the attention of Washington due to the aggravation of relations with the Russian Federation and thereby outshine such centers as France and Germany,” he said.

According to Koshkin, Poland wants to unite European states in order to prepare a kind of “crusade” against Russia and Belarus. He stressed that for this Warsaw is ready not only to aggravate relations with Moscow, but also to use the Ukrainian crisis. According to the expert, in this way, Poland wants to solve its territorial and state problems.

The political scientist also pointed out that Warsaw, by its actions against Moscow, violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“They take away the premises that Russia rents in Poland and seize money that belongs to Russia. Moreover, they explain to everyone that they allegedly seized this money so that they would not be used for some terrorist purposes. This, of course, is nonsense. But today it is important for Poland to aggravate the situation so that everyone pays attention to it. And then they will get what they want and what they are fighting for,” he added.

Earlier that day, representatives of the Warsaw City Hall, accompanied by police, arrived at the school building at the Russian Embassy. They broke into the school premises after refusing to let them in.

After that, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the seizure of the school would not remain without a tough reaction from Moscow and consequences for the Polish authorities and the country’s interests in Russia.

According to the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Poland has been “behaving provocatively and illegally” for many years. The behavior and actions of Warsaw in recent years can be called a provocation, she added.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev called the incident a spring exacerbation. He assured that Russia would ensure the completion of the school year, certification of students, final exams and transition to the next grades.

Prior to this, on April 26, the Russian Ambassador to Warsaw, Sergei Andreev, notified the Polish prosecutor’s office of the seizure of money from the accounts of the embassy and the trade mission of Russia. After that, the Santander bank announced the termination of cooperation with the embassy and closed the accounts. The accounts of the Russian embassy were frozen by Poland, allegedly on suspicion that they could be used for money laundering or terrorism.