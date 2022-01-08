Political analyst Georgy Bovt named countries suitable for the escape of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. On air radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda” he said that the ex-leader of the republic could have fled to Kyrgyzstan, Russia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

So he answered questions about why Nazarbayev has not yet made a single statement, and where he might be.

“Nursultan Nazarbayev, I think, fled the country. There can be two options: either he fled to Kyrgyzstan, which is closer, or to Russia, which is further away. Or I will suggest a third option – the United Arab Emirates, ”Bovt said.

Related materials:

There were reports that planes from Astana airport flew to Russia and the Emirates, the political scientist noted. “This is the only foreign country, a foreign country, with which communication has been renewed. Apparently, everyone fled there, ”Bovt explained.

Earlier on January 7, Orda.kz, citing its sources, reported that former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, his daughters and their families had left the country. According to the newspaper, only Nazarbayev’s younger brother Bolat remained in Kazakhstan.

On January 5, amid protests, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev dismissed Nazarbayev as head of the Security Council. Tokayev took over this position himself and promised to fight the protests fiercely.

Nazarbayev served as president of Kazakhstan for almost 30 years and left it in March 2019. After that, he became the life-long head of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and the chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party, and the capital of the republic, Astana, was renamed in his honor – it was named Nur-Sultan.