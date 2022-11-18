Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who refused to lead the Democrats under the leadership of the Republicans, has no political future. This was announced to Izvestia on November 18 by political scientist Andrei Maksimov.

According to the expert, Pelosi is a mediocre politician who puts the fight against the Republicans above the interests of the country.

“She was the Democratic majority leader in the lower house of Congress for quite some time. Even under Trump. Then she was marked by repeated attempts to impeach him, ”the political scientist recalled.

Maksimov added that Pelosi in her previous position in the event of a serious crisis was the fourth person who could act as head of the country.

In addition, the age of the speaker of the House of Representatives, who is currently 84 years old, indicates that it is time to take a break from politics.

On November 17, Pelosi announced that she would not be re-elected to the role of leader of the Democratic caucus. She will continue to serve in the House of Representatives as an elected member from California.

A day earlier, it became known that the Republican Party won the 218 seats needed to obtain a majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress. A Republican victory would end Pelosi’s tenure as speaker in January.

On November 13, the US Democratic Party received a minimal majority for a majority in the Senate. She got 50 places out of 100 possible. In the event of a tie in the voting, US Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast her vote. At the same time, the American leader said that the situation in the midterm elections is developing well.