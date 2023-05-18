Russia is waiting for the development of the metallurgical sector and the growth of electronics production. Such a forecast in a conversation with Izvestia on May 18 was given by political scientist Vasily Koltashov.

He noted that in 2022 the Russian metallurgical industry was under attack, but now, according to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, all this is a thing of the past.

“It’s not that there is no reduction in production, on the contrary, the recovery is underway. And against this background <...> the news about the growth of electronics production by 10% looks good, ”Koltashov emphasized.

According to the political scientist, expanding the production of electronics, and especially microelectronics, is an extremely important task for Russia.

“We are starting from a low start, from a low position, because this area was not taken into account very much and did not develop very intensively <...> Now we understand that we need to produce the most important things ourselves, because the world is full of dangers,” the political scientist added.

In April, Manturov said that Russian manufacturers of radio electronics in 2023 could double the share of their products in the domestic market.

In August 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that financing for the development of the domestic electronics industry will be carried out in unprecedented volumes.