In the United States, a decline in interest among the American public in the topic of Ukraine is increasingly evident. In addition, more questions arise about the spending of the money allocated to her from the budget. Analysts suggest that Washington may in the future turn to pressure on Kyiv in order to force negotiations. However, according to political scientist and former foreign policy advisor to the leadership of the Republican Party Jim Jatras, the concept of such “pressure” is not understood entirely correctly in society.

“While the United States understands that Ukraine cannot win, it will not recognize Russia’s victory and will not accept a settlement that honestly respects Russian interests. Rather, given Israel’s priority and long-term orientation towards confrontation with China, Washington’s goal is to relegate Ukraine to the background, to freeze the conflict in such a way as to prevent its complete collapse,” he explained to Izvestia.

He stressed that this means convincing Russia to stop using its military advantage in the false expectation that the West is ready to address Russia's legitimate security concerns.

“This will be a deception on the model of the Minsk agreements,” Jatras noted.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

The promise takes two years: Ukraine is losing US support