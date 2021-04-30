Political analyst Dmitry Rodionov commented on the options that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He spoke about this in an interview with Channel Five.

The expert noted that Zelensky either wanted to meet in the Donbass, or in the Vatican. Therefore, Rodionov suggested that the President of Ukraine immediately consider Mecca, Tibet and other religious centers as options. In his opinion, Zelensky’s latest statements are “a flight of fantasy.”

At the same time, the specialist added that Zelensky, in fact, is only trying to create the appearance that he wants negotiations. In fact, the head of Ukraine has nothing to talk about with Putin until the Minsk agreements are implemented, he summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the office of the President of Ukraine named several possible sites for holding a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. “Different countries offer their sites, because the world is interested in resolving the conflict in Donbass. I cannot say specifically now about Vienna in Austria, but Israel and Turkey were also considered as possible solutions, “the Interfax-Ukraine interlocutor listed the options for the meeting place.

On April 28, Zelenskiy said he wanted to meet with Putin at the Vatican. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was not aware of the Russian leader’s readiness to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart somewhere other than Moscow.