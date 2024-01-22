US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, the main rival of former US President Donald Trump in the fight for the right to run as a Republican, refused to participate in the election race due to the low chances of winning. American political scientist Malek Dudakov expressed this opinion on Monday, January 22.

According to the expert, DeSantis’ decision is due to the fact that he performed very poorly in Iowa, on which he bet, spent tens of millions of dollars, took only second place, receiving only 21%.

“And in other states he didn’t have much of a chance in the primaries either – in New Hampshire he would have received 5-7%, in South Carolina around 10-15%, that is, DeSantis had no real path to victory. He ran a rather weak campaign and ideologically copied Trump in many ways, but it turned out to be a losing story for him. He performed poorly at the debates and really didn’t show himself at all,” he said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

He noted that Desantis went to these primaries in the image of Trump in his views, but only younger and without scandals.

“But voters chose Trump's original version over Ron DeSantis. The campaign was a failure, there was no chance of victory, he did not see a real path to victory, so he decided to leave the race in advance,” the political scientist concluded.

The day before, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his termination from the presidential race. He also supported Donald Trump's candidacy for president, although he acknowledged differences with him.

Prior to this, on January 16, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, having received 8% of the vote, also announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the election and called on supporters to support Trump. Recently, a number of US presidential candidates from the Republican Party have dropped out of the election race, which has reduced competition for Trump. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Tim Scott withdrew their candidacy, and shortly before him, Mike Pence made the same decision.

At the same time, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced her intention to win the election. According to her, 70% of Americans do not want to see a repeat of the confrontation between Trump and current American President Joe Biden, so she and her campaign will continue to “go forward, fight” and intend to win.

American political scientist Malek Dudakov, in a conversation with Izvestia on January 22, expressed the opinion that Haley does not have much chance of winning the primaries. He admitted that Haley could soon leave the presidential race following Republican Ron DeSantis.

On January 10, Reuters reported that 49% of Republicans plan to vote for Trump in the internal party primaries. The survey was conducted from January 3 to January 9, and more than 1.9 thousand Americans took part in it.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. If the current head of state loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.