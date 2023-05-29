Political scientist Baklanov: US does not like Turkish President Erdogan because of his strong qualities

Andrey Baklanov, professor of the Department of Foreign Regional Studies at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, explained why the US authorities do not like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the expert, he is too strong a leader. Baklanova quotes RIA News.

The political scientist called Erdogan’s victory in the elections a “bell” for the United States, which tried to “get rid of him”, and sometimes did it almost openly. But this is not the only reason. According to Baklanov, Washington prefers accommodating and weak leaders, and the Turkish president is not like that. “And he is an extraordinary person, he is an outstanding politician. They don’t need such people,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, Baklanov named Erdogan’s main political goal. According to him, the re-elected president of Turkey is striving to become a world leader. According to Baklanov, in order to achieve his goal, Erdogan will continue to build the image of a skilled mediator in international politics.