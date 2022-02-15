On Tuesday, February 15, director of the Center for Political Information Alexei Mukhin commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia would publish its response to the US and NATO counterproposals on security guarantees.

“Russia makes its demands and responses to these demands public, but Western countries, due to certain circumstances and the contradictions that exist between them on key issues, are forced to formally demonstrate complete unity, and for this the Americans do not make their answers public,” he said. Mukhin in conversation with RT.

According to the political scientist, this applies not only to politicians and diplomats, but also to the civil society of each country.

“The position of Russia is an open position, it commands respect and positive responses in other countries that have no prejudice against Russia,” he said.

Mukhin added that there are those who create a “destructive atmosphere” and are ready to attribute to Russia “any actions with maniacal persistence.”

“This is causing a very dangerous situation that could lead to a global armed conflict. Such behavior of Western partners is socially dangerous,” the expert concluded.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said Russia’s response to NATO and US security assurance proposals would be published soon. NSN. The head of Russian diplomacy stressed that Moscow has nothing to be ashamed of.

The minister also pointed to the lack of progress in negotiations with the US and NATO on security guarantees. He recalled that Russia asked the foreign ministers of European countries to clarify how they understand a set of obligations called the principle of indivisibility of security.

Earlier Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s response to the US and NATO on security assurances was almost ready. She clarified that the defense and foreign ministries reported to the Russian leader that the preparation of responses was at the final stage, the TV channel reported.360“.

On February 14, Lavrov discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the US and NATO responses on security assurances. During the conversation, the head of state called NATO’s eastward expansion endless and very dangerous. He also conceptually endorsed the draft Russian response.

On the same day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had not received direct answers to its proposals for security guarantees. In his opinion, Western countries are trying to concentrate on minor details.

On February 10, Russia received a collective response from the foreign ministers of 27 EU member states to Lavrov’s letter on European security.

As Vladimir Chizhov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union, noted, the response of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to Lavrov’s letter can be described as “unsatisfactory.” In turn, Zakharova called the response of the European Union and NATO to Lavrov’s letter a manifestation of diplomatic impoliteness and disrespect.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The document assumes, in particular, non-expansion of NATO to the east, the withdrawal of the alliance’s weapons to the positions of 1997, as well as the non-deployment of strike weapons near Russian borders.

On January 26, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Russia had received a written response to proposals for security guarantees. According to him, the alliance offered to restore the diplomatic missions of the parties and the line of communication.

In parallel, United States Ambassador John Sullivan handed over to Moscow a written response from Washington. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken elaborated that the replies transmitted set out “a serious diplomatic way forward.”