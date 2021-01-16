Armin Laschet, elected chairman of the ruling CDU party in Germany, is the most reliable candidate in terms of normalizing Russian-German relations, said RIA News German political scientist Alexander Rahr.

According to him, Laschet knows Russia better than other applicants and assesses the situation soberly. Also, the new chairman is not “not opposed to Nord Stream 2,” the expert concluded.

However, according to Alexander Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, relations between Germany and the Russian Federation will not undergo strong changes as a result of Laschet’s appointment. The expert expects that a certain continuity of Merkel’s course will remain.

In addition, the party will check the fundamental issues with its American allies, Kamkin told reporters. RT…

Recall that Armin Lashet was elected chairman of the ruling party of the Christian Democratic Union during the online congress on January 16. It is assumed that the head of the party will become a candidate for chancellor in parliamentary elections this year.