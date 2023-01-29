The NATO leadership’s statement about its readiness for a direct confrontation with the Russian Federation at the moment is only a threat designed to demonstrate that the alliance is not impressed by Russia’s successes on the battlefield. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Izvestia by political scientist, senior lecturer at MGIMO of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zudin on Sunday, January 29.

“In its purest form, this statement is just a threat. A threat that aims to demonstrate that NATO is not impressed by the successes that Russia is achieving on the battlefield, and that NATO remains committed to the victory of Ukraine and the military defeat of Russia, ”the political scientist noted.

He also recalled that the three member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance have nuclear weapons, like Russia, and a direct confrontation will greatly increase the risk of a nuclear collision.

“A statement is one thing, but the real readiness, the real intentions of NATO member states to get involved in a war with Russia, is another,” Zudin said.

At the same time, according to him, if NATO nevertheless enters into a direct conflict with Moscow, Russia will have to make much more efforts to win.

“When NATO acts as a weapons park for Ukraine or a kind of giant rear, this is one option. Engaging in a military confrontation with NATO, with all NATO armed forces, is a completely different option,” Zudin said.

He did not rule out an intermediate variant of the outcome of the situation. So, in his opinion, if Russia’s successes continue, and there is a danger of the collapse of the Kyiv regime, then not the entire alliance, but some of its members may enter into hostilities. Among these countries, Zudin named Poland and Germany. He noted that the Poles are already participating in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and have their own interest – Western Ukraine.

On the same day, the head of the NATO Military Committee, Lieutenant-Admiral Rob Bauer, announced the readiness of the alliance to confront Russia. According to him, the civilian industrial production of the countries of the Atlantic Alliance should be reoriented to the military. Bauer assures that NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia, while acknowledging that the organization has lost its monopoly on military initiative.

Earlier, in December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO countries had returned to Cold War priorities. According to the minister, now NATO still wants to keep the Russians out of Europe, and the United States, in turn, has already enslaved the whole of Europe and controls not only the inhabitants of Germany, but the entire European Union (EU).

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.