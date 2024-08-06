Political scientist Martynov: Trump’s words about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are populism

The words of the US presidential candidate, former US leader Donald Trump, about the intention to organize negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are populism. About this stated Political scientist and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Alexey Martynov in an interview with Izvestia.

“The probability of victory and that he will start such negotiations is very small. Of course, this is populism,” the political scientist said, adding that Trump “will not be allowed to negotiate ‘AWOL’.”

Martynov added that, to begin with, the former leader “needs to stay alive, then win a tough fight” with US Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections. According to the political scientist, Harris enjoys significant support from the Democratic Party and has no obvious failures in her political career, unlike Trump.

Martynov added that if Trump takes the lead, he could be deprived of his life. According to the expert, the former president will try to “bargain for himself the most favorable conditions for his continued existence.”

Trump previously said that if he wins the election, he will contact the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict.