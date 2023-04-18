Russia has every reason to withdraw from the grain deal. This was announced to Izvestia on Tuesday, April 18, by political scientist Ivan Mezukho, commenting on the information that next week Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the Black Sea initiative with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“I think that Guterres will not say anything new during the upcoming negotiations. He does not fulfill the obligations assumed by the UN, therefore, in my opinion, everything goes to the fact that Russia will eventually withdraw from the grain deal, which never worked, because the deal involves not only the supply of Ukrainian grain, as previously stated to the poorest countries Africa, and not to the European Union, but also the fulfillment of obligations to the Russian Federation. These obligations are not being met. The Russian Federation has every reason to withdraw from the grain deal,” Mezyuho said.

The political scientist noted that Russia has long been patient with the participants in the Black Sea initiative who do not comply with the terms of the agreement. The interlocutor of Izvestia also pointed out that Guterres has been showing his bias all the time fighting in Ukraine.

“He traveled to Bucha, met several times with [президентом Украины Владимиром] Zelensky, demonstrating that he is not able to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to resolve certain issues. You can talk a lot about his diplomatic capabilities, but in fact he demonstrates loyalty to one of the warring parties, and this, in my opinion, does not correspond to the principles on which the UN is supposedly built, ”concluded the political scientist.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that there is currently no movement in the situation with the grain deal, efforts are being made, but in the context of the memorandum, they have not yet brought results for Russia.

Also on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries in a joint statement noted that the grain deal is critical, so Russia should not limit its duration.

On April 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the prospects for extending the grain deal were not so bright. According to him, the situation with the improvement of the state of affairs in the second part of the agreements does not tend to improve.

On March 14, Russia decided to extend the grain deal for only two months due to the lack of progress in the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.