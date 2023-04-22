The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany will bring damage to Germany. Vasily Koltashov, Head of the Center for Political Economic Research, announced this in an interview with Izvestia on April 22.

“Bimarck (the first German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck – Ed.) recommended Germany never to fight with Russia <...> now Germany, already following the instructions of the United States, is again embarking on the path of aggravating relations with Russia,” the expert said.

According to Koltashov, the United States in recent decades was afraid of the rapprochement between the Russian Federation and Germany, since their union could create a completely different Europe. According to him, Washington benefits from a conflict with Berlin. The political scientist specified that such actions of Germany go along with the closure of power plants.

“All this is presented as actions against Russia, but in fact it is all directed against Germany in order to turn it into something insignificant, to turn it into a country that could, together with Russia, determine the future of other European countries, create together a new vector of European development , just a poor, disenfranchised, stupid American colony is being made out of it, ”the expert said.

In addition, Koltashov noted that Germany did not make the same decision regarding US diplomats either after the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 bombings, or after the destruction of German industry.

On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Berlin had decided to massively expel Russian diplomats from the country. The ministry noted that such actions are aimed at destroying Russian-German relations, including diplomatic dimensions. In addition, Moscow condemned the actions of Germany.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that more than 20 German diplomats were being expelled from Russia as part of Russia’s response to Berlin’s decision.

On March 25, Focus reported on Germany’s plans to expel over 30 Russian diplomats over alleged recruitment for further espionage. Two days later, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse denied media claims that 30 Russian diplomats would allegedly be expelled from the country.

In 2022, the Russian Federation faced the mass expulsion of its diplomats from European countries. Thus, they react to the conduct of a special operation to protect the Donbass.